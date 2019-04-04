Every week the Metro Police Fraud Unit gets between 160 to 180 new cases.
That's a lot of people being cheated out of their hard-earned cash.
"Robberies fluctuate. Burglaries fluctuate. Fraud is doing nothing but climbing," said Metro Fraud Sgt. Michael Warren.
To avoid becoming part of that scary statistic, Warren said stop using the red flags on your mail box. They tell thieves there's a check inside just waiting to be stolen.
"We had one neighborhood hit in west Nashville that had 10 mail boxes hit within a matter of a couple days because everyone keeps throwing their bills in there and raising that flag because they don't want to go find a secure box," said Warren.
Speaking of bills and checks, Warren said don't put them in your glove box.
Nashville has way too many car thieves for that.
"It's already bad enough that they're going to compromise whatever is in your car. Don't make it worse by letting them compromise your bank account in the process," said Warren.
Next, Warren said, put a fraud alert on your bank account.
You can do it on any of the credit bureau's websites.
It's free, lasts a year, and helps prevent the bad guys from running your credit.
"I did it just this morning and it took me less than 30 seconds. It's a simple form on their website. You put in a little of your personal information and boom it’s on there," said Warren.
An added perk of adding a fraud alert is the credit bureaus also remove your name and address from offer mailing lists meaning you could end up with less junk mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.