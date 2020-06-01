The Nashville Metro Police Department tweeted out a moving photo from Saturday’s protests.
The picture shows Metro Officer Garren Hoskins and a protester sharing a moment of prayer in the middle of the protest.
In the midst of Sat's confrontation between protestors & officers at the Central Precinct, Officer Garren Hoskins and the protestor in front of him began talking about their shared Christian faith. Hoskins asked the man to join him in prayer. He put his sign down. They prayed. pic.twitter.com/c1KasU9dNQ— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 1, 2020
The tweet comes as a reminder that not all the protests in Nashville were volatile. Saturday’s demonstrations in Nashville started off and remained largely peaceful – spiraling into mayhem only as the night progressed.
Follow News4 for the latest ongoing coverage of the protests in Tennessee.
