Two people are facing multiple felony drug and weapons charges after investigators from Metro Police and Mount Juliet Police seized drugs, guns, and over $20,000 in cash from a home on the 200 block of Bonnalynn Drive on Wednesday.
Christian Scott, 24, and Molly Goodwin, 22, are both charged with multiple felony drug counts and felony gun possession during the commission of a crime. According to Metro Police, an investigation into illegal drug sales out of the home uncovered 22 pounds of marijuana, 1,300 Xanax pills, 15 guns, three vehicles, three sets of body armor, other drug paraphernalia, and exactly $21,811.
Investigators say Scott had prior convictions for drug possession and unlawful handgun possession. Both Scott and Goodwin are being held on $87,000 bond.
