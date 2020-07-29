NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested two men and found several guns, heroin and $30,000 in cash during a drug bust in North Nashville on Tuesday.
Investigators arrested Prokerryon Primm and Rotez McNeal at a home on Haynes Park Drive. Police found heroin, two rifles, two pistols and the cash.
Both men are now facing charges in Davidson and Cheatham Counties for selling heroin.
