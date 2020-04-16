NASHVILLE (WSMV) - South Precinct Detectives are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man who has burglarized three Nashville Dollar General Stores this week.
In the locations of 3803 October Woods Drive, 2724 Murfreesboro Pike, and 2285 Murfreesboro Pike, the man smashes out the front glass of the business and goes directly to the Newport cigarette displays.
The man is described as a black male in his 40's who wears a red Kansas City Chiefs beanie, a red Ohio State sweatshirt, gray jeans or sweats, and black tennis shoes.
He is also believed to have broken into convenience markets in the South Nashville area.
Anyone recognizing the man from the attached surveillance photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
