NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are attempting to identify the man whose body was recovered from Mill Creek on Sunday.
People living in the area discovered the body in the creek in the 300 block of Wimpole Drive. No identification was found.
Police said a search of missing person reports has not provided leads and fingerprints were not possible due to decomposition. There were no obvious signs of trauma to his body. He wore possible thermal underwear, a white loafer on one foot, a Nissan plastic wrist band with a Predators logo and a red bandana around his neck. The man had tattoos on his left upper arm and his left ankle.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact South Precinct Investigations at 615-862-7763 or the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.
