Woman wanted for questioning
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police are searching for a woman who tried to use a stolen debit card at a Walmart in Madison.

Police say the debit card belonged to a robbery victim and the woman tried to use the card at the Walmart shortly after the hold-up. The woman left the Walmart in a dark colored minivan.

On Dec. 29 at around 10 p.m. the robbery victim arrived at her home and was standing at her door getting her keys when a gunman approached her from behind, took her purse and fled in a white sedan.

The gunman is described as a man with shoulder-length dreads and is in his late teens or early 20’s. He stands approximately 5-feet, 9-inches tall and weights about 150 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes the man wanted for questioning is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

 

