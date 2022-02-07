NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police ask for the public’s help locating the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in December.

Police said 39-year-old Chancey Leann Birnbaum of Nashville was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle on East Thompson Lane near Murfreesboro Pike on Dec. 28.

Investigators said they believe people may have seen an altercation between Birnbaum and an unidentified man before the deadly crash. Police released a photo of Birnbaum in hopes someone saw her that day.

Anyone with any information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Police said callers “can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.”