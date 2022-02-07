NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police ask for the public’s help locating the driver and vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in December.
Police said 39-year-old Chancey Leann Birnbaum of Nashville was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle on East Thompson Lane near Murfreesboro Pike on Dec. 28.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed Tuesday morning on East Thompson Lane near Murfreesboro Pike.
Investigators said they believe people may have seen an altercation between Birnbaum and an unidentified man before the deadly crash. Police released a photo of Birnbaum in hopes someone saw her that day.
Anyone with any information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Police said callers “can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.