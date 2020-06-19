NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for a man who robbed the Walgreen in the 4200 block of Nolensville Pike Friday morning.
Police say the man walked into the store at 11:15 a.m. and was armed with a handgun. We fled the store with pain medication.
Anyone who recognizes him should call Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
