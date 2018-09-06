Metro Police are searching for a suspect wanted for a burglary and rape that happened late Wednesday afternoon at a Bell Road apartment complex.
Police say the victim, a pregnant woman, jumped out of a third floor window to escape the attacker. She suffered serious injuries and is still in the hospital.
Police say the suspect stole the victim's car, a dark green Toyota Camry with Tennessee tags LP4141.
Officials recovered a black Dodge Avenger with Mississippi tag LHY-745 Thursday evening. This is the car police believe the suspect arrived in. A neighbor in the apartment complex told News4 they have seen the Dodge in the complex for the last two months.
According to Metro Police, the victim returned to her apartment just after 4:00 Wednesday afternoon. The suspect arrived about 25 minutes before her and waited in the victim's breezeway.
Once inside the apartment, the victim decided to lay down in her bedroom. The suspect took a knife from the victim's kitchen and entered the bedroom. He told the woman not to run, stole the belongings from her purse, and then raped her.
The victim was able to hit the attacker over the head with a bottle. Police say the suspect left the room after that. The victim then used the knife to cut through the screen on her window before she jumped out.
The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens or early 20s with a thin, muscular build. He is about six feet tall. The victim said he was clean shaven and wearing a purple tee shirt, dark jeans, and black and white athletic shoes.
Video of the suspect leaving in the Camry can be seen here. Anyone who sees these vehicles or has information on the suspect should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
News4 spoke with a 13-year-old boy who called 9-1-1 after the woman jumped from her window. He told News4's Kim St. Onge that the woman and her husband moved in just one day before the attack.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.