NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are trying to identify two men who robbed two women at gunpoint in downtown Nashville.
Police say the women were at the corner of 5th Ave. North and Church Street walking to their hotel room at 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 8. Two men then approached the women and engaged in small talk before pulling out a handgun and demanding their belongings.
The gunman appears to be in his late teens or early 20's and has braided hair pulled into a bun and a neatly shaved beard. The other suspect is a heavy set man.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects should call Crime Stoppers. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
