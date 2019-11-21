NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for two men who robbed a car dealership on Nolensville Pike.
Police say the two men robbed A & A Imports in the 3700 block of Nolensville Pike just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. One of the men pulled a gun and the other took money from employees.
These 2 men robbed A & A Imports, a car dealership at 3751 Nolensville Pike, just before 6 p.m. Wednesday. The guy in the light blue jacket pulled a gun. The guy in the black hoodie took money from employees. Know who they are? Pls call 615-742-7463 pic.twitter.com/Xblnl7c9Ae— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 21, 2019
Anyone with information is asked to call 615-742-7463.
