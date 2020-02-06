NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police are searching for two men who unlawfully entered Nissan Stadium.
Police say two men went into the stadium at 11 p.m. back on Jan. 31 and went through the stadium taking photos.
These 2 burglars unlawfully entered Nissan Stadium at 11 p.m. on Jan. 31 and went through the complex taking photos. They arrived in a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and ran back to it after stadium security tried to stop them. Know who they are? Pls call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/UsPe5XKyJN— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 6, 2020
They were driving a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and ran back to their truck after a security guard tried to stop them.
Anyone recognizing the men should call Crime Stoppers.
