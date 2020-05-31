NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are searching for three people who damaged Nashville's Historic Courthouse Saturday night during the protests.
Police say officers had to deploy tear gas to disperse the crowd.
Nashville's Historic Courthouse was the site of arson, burglary and vandalism Sat night. Tear gas was deployed to disperse the crowd. Do you know any of these 3 persons? Please call Crime Stoppers anonymously and receive a cash reward. 615-742-7463 or https://t.co/a3MbUq0BEk pic.twitter.com/ORyYFmlGRr— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 31, 2020
Anyone who recognizes the three people pictured should call Crime Stoppers. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.