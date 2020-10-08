NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting in North Nashville Thursday night.
Police say a woman walked into the Sunrise Market convenience store on Clarksville Pike and threw a bottle of water at the clerk for reasons unknown. The clerk threw it back at her and ordered her to leave.
The woman and her friends then started tearing up the store. As they were doing so, her boyfriend pulled out a gun and shot the clerk who is in critical condition.
The shooter fled the scene in a white Chevrolet Suburban with black tow mirrors.
The shooter's description has not been released.
This is a developing story. News4 has a crew headed to the scene and will have a live report on News4 Tonight.
