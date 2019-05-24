NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police investigators are looking to identify a man who they said robbed a Little Caesars Pizza on Murfreesboro Pike and attempted to rob Walgreens on Donelson Pike.
According to Metro Police, the suspect entered Little Caesars at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night and demanded cash at gunpoint. Around 11:15 p.m., the suspect entered Walgreens, showed a gun, and demanded money from the cashier. When the manager came to the counter, the suspect fled on foot.
Investigators are searching for a black male, approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a thin build. If you recognize the suspect or have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. All callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
