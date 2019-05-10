Convenience Store Robbery Suspect - 5-10-19
Metro Nashville PD

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators need your help in finding a suspect they say robbed two Nashville convenience stores Thursday.

According to Metro Police, the suspect was armed with a pistol and was shirtless.

If you know who he is, contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

