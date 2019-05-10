NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Investigators need your help in finding a suspect they say robbed two Nashville convenience stores Thursday.
According to Metro Police, the suspect was armed with a pistol and was shirtless.
If you know who he is, contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
