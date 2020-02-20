ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) - South Precinct officers and FBI's Violent Crime Task Force are working together to identify a man they say robbed a bank on Thursday afternoon.
Around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, a masked man entered the 5/3 bank at 1311 Bell Road and demanded money while telling the teller he would shoot her.
No gun was seen during this time.
The suspect was wearing all black clothing and a black mask.
If you recognize the suspect or know any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
