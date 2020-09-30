NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police officers are investigating a "targeted" shooting at Opry Mills Mall.
Police say one man shot another man inside the mall at around 6:10 p.m. Wednesday about 100 yards from the food court outside Tilly's and T-Mobile.
BREAKING: This man shot another man in a targeted shooting inside Opry Mills Mall at 6:10 p.m. tonight. The victim is in critical condition. The shooting occurred as 2 groups of people, both with armed individuals, approached each other. Know who this is? Pls call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/6sRpOFeP1r— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 1, 2020
A group of five people and another group with three people, each with armed individuals, approached each other inside the mall shortly before the shooting. One person from the three-member group then starting shooting at the other group. A 19-year-old male was hit in the chest and is in critical condition.
Police are also searching for a man and a woman who were standing with the shooter at the mall. They fled after the gunfire as police continue to search for them as well.
This man & woman were standing with the shooter at Opry Mills Mall tonight. They fled the mall after the gunfire. Please call 615-742-7463 if you know who they are. pic.twitter.com/dmcdTI3HRE— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 1, 2020
Police then cleared the mall out, store by store. Officers also found a revolver and a stolen semiautomatic handgun with an extended clip in parking lot.
Police do not believe the public is in danger and say the mall will be open Thursday.
News4 reached out to Opry Mills Mall for comment, and a spokesperson told us to direct all questions to Metro Police due to the ongoing investigation.
You can see their full press conference below.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the man and woman spotted standing with him is asked to call Crime Stoppers.
News 4 has crews on the scene and will bring you updates on air and online.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
