NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a MAPCO on Murfreesboro Pike near the Nashboro Village area.
Metro Police responded to the store around 3 a.m. where two clerks were working at the time. The clerks told investigators that one of them was stocking shelves while the other was standing near the front entrance when a black male suspect entered the store, grabbed the male clerk from behind and pushed him to the register. The suspect demanded the clerk open the register and got away with money and several cartons of cigarettes.
The unarmed suspect was wearing dark blue sweats, a navy hoodie and had a red bandanna over his face. He was last seen on foot near Una Antioch Pike.
The investigation is ongoing. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.