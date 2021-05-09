NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting Sunday night in the 1400 block of Dolan Road.
Metro Police say the shooting happened down the street from the Harper Cove Flats Apartments and Hilltop Chapel Church of Christ in Bordeaux just after 5 p.m..
The shooting left one person dead and another injured.
The identity of the person killed has not been released at this time, and the second victim's status is unknown.
Police are still working to get a suspect in custody.
