Metro Police searching for suspect in Antioch gas station robbery

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a suspect after an Antioch Mapco gas station was robbed early Wednesday morning.
Police say a man came into the station at Bell Road just before 2 a.m., grabbed an alcoholic beverage before approaching the register.
The man showed the clerk behind the desk a gun and demanded $100 from the register. The clerk emptied the register and gave it to the man, who fled from the station on foot.
Police tell News4 a K-9 unit was brought to the scene to assist in the search for the suspect but was unsuccessful.
Surveillance images released from the scene were able to capture the suspect's face.
Anyone who might be able to identify the suspect is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.