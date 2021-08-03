NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a suspect accused of slashing a store clerk's throat in Green Hills early Tuesday morning.
Police say the clerk at the 7/11 on Hillsboro Pike was sitting outside the store when he was approached by the suspect
The suspect and the clerk talked for a moment before the suspect pulled out a knife and slashed the clerk's throat.
The clerk is currently in the hospital in critical, but non-life-threatening condition, according to police.
The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall white man wearing a black t-shirt with white writing on it.
Police are reviewing surveillance video from the store to identify the man.
Follow News4 for updates.
