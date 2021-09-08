NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Police are in search of a stolen trailer carrying upwards of $100,000 worth of musical equipment.
Nashville country music artist Adam Doleac was the victim of burglary on Tuesday morning in East Nashville. What was taken was all his gear that is needed to perform shows.
"It’s not a bunch of guitars and stuff you can take straight to a pawnshop," Doleac said. "It’s $30,000 in-ear monitor racks and front of house racks that run sound at our shows."
Doleac shared a video of the theft with his social media followers, and they were able to make out the trailer plate number as 196379T.
"We know the make and the model of the vehicle that stole it we know the VIN number of the plate numbers," Doleac said." We know all the way up to the last owner of the car before this guy probably bought the car in cash."
Fortunately, Doleac said he doesn't have a show this weekend, but will have to soon rent equipment for next weekend’s shows. Doleac is insured for all of his equipment, he said it's a short term pain.
“Who knows if we get our stuff back, but if we can at least find this guy he is stealing. It looks like five to six trailers a week right now and getting away with it so far unfortunately,” Doleac said.
Doleac said he and his manager don't believe this is a onetime incident. They believe whoever is responsible for this crime, has done it before and could do it again.
