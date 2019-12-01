Star Market Robber
Courtesy: MNPD

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a man who robbed the Star Market in the 1600 block of Buchanan Street in North Nashville Saturday.

Police say the man fired a shot into the ceiling during the robbery.

Anyone who knows the man or has information on the robbery is asked to call 615-742-7463 for a cash reward. 

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019.

