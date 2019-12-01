NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a man who robbed the Star Market in the 1600 block of Buchanan Street in North Nashville Saturday.
Police say the man fired a shot into the ceiling during the robbery.
Anyone who knows the man or has information on the robbery is asked to call 615-742-7463 for a cash reward.
This gunman robbed the Star Market at 1613 Buchanan St in North Nashville on Saturday. He even fired a shot into the ceiling. Please take a good look at his face. Know him? Please call 615-742-7463 for a cash reward. pic.twitter.com/2JxKNEReHW— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 1, 2019
