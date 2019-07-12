SOUTH NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are asking for the community's help to identify serial burglars who are stealing from an Airbnb complex in South Nashville.
They say surveillance video show the suspects kicking in the doors at the eight-unit complex on 2nd Avenue South and then stealing televisions and other items. Various apartments have been hit seven times since January.
The cameras recently recorded the suspects during a burglary on July 2nd. Anyone recognizing the suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.