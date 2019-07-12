SOUTH NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are asking for the community's help to identify serial burglars who are stealing from an Airbnb complex in South Nashville. 

They say surveillance video show the suspects kicking in the doors at the eight-unit complex on 2nd Avenue South and then stealing televisions and other items. Various apartments have been hit seven times since January. 

The cameras recently recorded the suspects during a burglary on July 2nd. Anyone recognizing the suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. 

