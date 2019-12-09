Porch Pirate Suspect - 12/9/19
Metro Nashville PD

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police is working to identify a suspect seen last Tuesday on home surveillance cameras taking packages from two porches on the 2400 block of Bayview Drive and the 4900 block of Secretariat Drive.

According to investigators, the suspect was a passenger in a newer model white Chrysler 300 with silver rims.

Anyone recognizing him is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

If you have information on this case or other cases,
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
