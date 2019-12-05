NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man who exposed to a 40-year-old woman Thursday morning.
Police say the man peered into the woman's home on 4th Ave. North in Germantown. The man is also likely the same person who was spotted looking into the window of the woman's home in the early morning hours on several dates in June, July and September.
Police are investigating the man's actions as that of an unidentified peeping tom. Thursday morning was the first time the man was seen exposing himself.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
