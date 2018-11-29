The Metro Police department is asking for the public's help in searching for Erica Gray, a missing woman who was last seen Wednesday.
Gray, 47, abandoned her vehicle and keys at Major Discount Liquors on Dickerson Pike and then walked on foot in an unknown direction, according to officials.
Police say Gray suffers from depression and anxiety, which have gotten worst in the last two years following the violent death of her son in December 2016.
Police say Gary is 5-foot-3 and weighs 200 pounds.
Her cell phone is either off or dead. Police do not know what clothes she was wearing when she was last seen, and they say Gray has no known friends in the area.
Anyone with information of Gray's whereabouts should contact Detective Adam Weeks at 615-88-2928.
