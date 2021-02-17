NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police ask for the public's help locating a woman who went missing from a group home in Nashville on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said 28-year-old Julia Willford, who has a mental impairment, has not returned to her Saunders Avenue group home. Wilford is believed to be on foot because police said she does not have a vehicle or bus pass.
Police said Willford "has no money or means to provide for herself." She reportedly called a local hospital on Tuesday.
Police describe Willford as 5'8" tall and weigh 250 pounds with brown eyes and dark hair. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.
