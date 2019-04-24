NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police report a missing 91-year-old woman reported missing has been found safe.
Bobbie Hinsley was found safe in Benton County in West Tennessee on Wednesday. She had last been seen leaving her Chambers Drive home on Tuesday afternoon.
Hinsley's family believed she had left her home to go shopping.
SILVER ALERT UPDATE: Bobbie Hinsley, 91, was found just before 5 p.m. by authorities in Benton County, Tennessee. She is fine & arrangements are being made to reunite her with her family.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 24, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.