NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police report a missing 91-year-old woman reported missing has been found safe.

Bobbie Hinsley was found safe in Benton County in West Tennessee on Wednesday. She had last been seen leaving her Chambers Drive home on Tuesday afternoon.

Hinsley's family believed she had left her home to go shopping.

