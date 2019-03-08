Kenneth Wilson

Kenneth Wilson (Photo: MNPD)

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen Thursday night.

Police say 80-year-old Kenneth Wilson was last seen at his home on Plantation Drive around 9:00 p.m. Thursday. He might be driving a 2019 silver Ford Fiesta with Tennessee tag 3N64A3.

Wilson's family says he is exhibiting signs of Alzheimer's. 

He is a white man who is five-foot-seven and weighs about 155 pounds.

If anybody sees Wilson or knows anything about his whereabouts, call police.

