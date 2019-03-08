NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a missing man who was last seen Thursday night.
Police say 80-year-old Kenneth Wilson was last seen at his home on Plantation Drive around 9:00 p.m. Thursday. He might be driving a 2019 silver Ford Fiesta with Tennessee tag 3N64A3.
Wilson's family says he is exhibiting signs of Alzheimer's.
He is a white man who is five-foot-seven and weighs about 155 pounds.
If anybody sees Wilson or knows anything about his whereabouts, call police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.