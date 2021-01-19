NASHVILE, TN (WSMV) – Two people were injured after a shooting in South Nashville on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The shooting was reported in 900 block of Murfreesboro Pike around 3:30 pm. Police said one of the people involved in the shooting suffered a "critical Injury."
Metro Police Spokesman Don Aaron said there were two people in a motor vehicle while two were walking. Aaron said there was an exchange of gunfire from the people in the car and people walking down on Murfreesboro Pike.
Aaron said both victims are innocent bystanders. He said an unidentified man in a red pickup truck was shot and grazed in the head. Aaron added his injuries are not critical. Another unidentified man was shot in the shoulder while pumping gas, Aaron said.
Suspects carjacked a burnt orange Toyota Siena minivan from AutoZone, and police are now looking for that minivan.
Hermitage Precinct is investigating the shooting, and no arrests have been made in the case.
News 4 is on scene and working to gather more details.
