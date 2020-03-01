NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Metro PCS store in the 3400 block of Gallatin Pike in East Nashville.
Police say the suspect walked into the store and went directly to the clerk despite there being other customers inside the store. The suspect then showed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk, who complied.
The suspect then ran out of the store and was last seen getting into a van that fled on Gallatin Pike in an unknown direction.
No suspect information has been released. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
