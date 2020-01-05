NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police officers are looking for a man who robbed the Fifth Third Bank branch in the 5500 block of Old Hickory Blvd. in Hermitage Friday afternoon.
Police say at around 3:20 p.m., the suspect walked into the bank and threatened tellers with what appeared to be a gun covered with a sock. The tellers complied and gave cash to the robber who then fled on foot.
The suspect is a man who stands about 5-feet 10-inches tall and has a heavy build. He had his face completely covered with a blue rag. He was wearing all dark clothing and had a red stripe on his pants and orange underwear.
Anyone who recognizes the man should contact Crime Stoppers. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
