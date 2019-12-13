NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are looking for a man who robbed the Fifth third Bank on Donelson Pike Friday afternoon.
Police say a masked gunman walked into the bank located in the 500 block of Donelson Pike at 4:23 p.m. and announced the robbery while carrying a pistol.
This masked gunman robbed 5/3 Bank's 525 Donelson Pk branch at 4:23 this afternoon. He entered and announced the robbery. He was carrying a pistol. Have info about him? Pls call 615-742-7463. MNPD & FBI Violent Crimes Task Force investigating. pic.twitter.com/CnGgfZ3arC— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 14, 2019
Metro Police and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call 615-742-7463.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.