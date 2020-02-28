NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police are looking for a man who hit a woman in the head with a drink glass at a downtown hotel on New Year’s Day.
Do you know this guy? He hit a visiting Floridian in the head with a drink glass at a downtown hotel on 1/1 causing a significant laceration. Recognize him or the woman he's with? Pls call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Efforts to ID him have been unsuccessful thus far. pic.twitter.com/lzTZiqDWw9— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 28, 2020
Police say the woman was visiting from Florida and was hit on the head with a drunk glass, causing a significant laceration.
Anyone who recognizes the man or the woman he’s with should call Crime Stoppers.
