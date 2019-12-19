Zachary Hubbard
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Metro Nashville Police are looking for a man who held up the Mapco in the 700 block of Stewarts Ferry Pike on Dec. 4.

Police say they have issued arrest warrants against a 26-year-old homeless man identified as Zachary Hubbard, charging him with aggravated robbery, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

During the incident at Mapco, police say Hubbard put a knife to a customer’s neck outside the store and forced her inside where he demanded and received money from the clerk. Hubbard is also a suspect in two similar robberies on Dec. 10 at two other Mapco locations, one in the 500 block of Stewarts Ferry Pike and the other in the 400 block of Harding Place.

Hubbard also has previous convictions for facilitating robbery and evading arrest in Knox County. Anyone who sees him or know of his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

