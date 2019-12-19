NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- Metro Nashville Police are looking for a man who held up the Mapco in the 700 block of Stewarts Ferry Pike on Dec. 4.
Police say they have issued arrest warrants against a 26-year-old homeless man identified as Zachary Hubbard, charging him with aggravated robbery, kidnapping and aggravated assault.
During the incident at Mapco, police say Hubbard put a knife to a customer’s neck outside the store and forced her inside where he demanded and received money from the clerk. Hubbard is also a suspect in two similar robberies on Dec. 10 at two other Mapco locations, one in the 500 block of Stewarts Ferry Pike and the other in the 400 block of Harding Place.
Zachary Hubbard, 26, is wanted for the Dec. 4 holdup @ Mapco, 710 Stewarts Ferry Pk. He allegedly held a knife to a woman's neck while demanding money from the cashier. Hubbard, who is homeless, is also suspected in other, similar, Mapco hold-ups. See him? Pls call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/COVW3pgWEC— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 19, 2019
Hubbard also has previous convictions for facilitating robbery and evading arrest in Knox County. Anyone who sees him or know of his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.