NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Sex Crimes detectives asked the public for assistance identifying the man seen looking into a 12-year-old girl’s window in North Nashville last week.
Police said an unidentified man was seen spotted three times this month looking into the girl’s bedroom window outside a Pearl Street residence.
Police said the suspect looked into the window around 6 a.m. for a few minutes on Feb 1st, 2nd, and Monday. Then, officials said the suspect would jump onto a fence to gain a better vantage point.
Officials reported that the suspect fled in an older model two-tone gray or tan Ford F-150 pickup truck. Police described the suspect as having long dreads pulled into a ponytail.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information should contact Crime Stoppers at (615)742-7463.
