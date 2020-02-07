NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are currently searching for a man wanted for robbing the 5/3 Bank at 306 N Gallatin Pike.
An unknown man went into the bank at 2 p.m. and passed a note to the teller demanding cash.
If you know who he is or have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact police at 615-742-7463.
