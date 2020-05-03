NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are searching for a man who threw a cinderblock through the glass window of a jewelry story and stole 200 rings.
Police say the man threw the cinderblock through the glass window of Peacock Jewelers on 21st Ave. South at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Once inside, he quickly stole over 200 rings.
Who is this? He threw a cinderblock thru the glass window of Peacock Jewelers on 21st Av S @ 10:30 Sat night & quickly stole more than 200 rings. He arrived & fled on a purple bike. The burglar is black, likely in his 50s, bald with a goatee. Recognize him? Pls call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/zYTR3VGmXi— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2020
The man arrived at the store and fled on a purple bike.
He appears to be bald with a goatee and is likely in his 50's.
Anyone who recognizes him should contact Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
