Metro police searching for Hermitage purse snatching suspects

HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) – A woman recalled the moment she witnessed another women being robbed and pushed to the ground.
"I heard a squeal of tires behind me and when I turned around, I heard screaming,” Trinity McCoy, a witness, said.
It happened in the Publix parking lot in Hermitage on Monday. Metro police are still looking for the suspects.
"It was just really scary because they did it in broad daylight,” McCoy said.
Metro police said a woman took another woman’s purse from her shopping cart.
She chased after the suspect and got her purse back. That’s when investigators said a man in camo pants got out of his car, pushed the woman down, grabbed her purse and took off.
"I wasn't actually thinking about my safety at the time. I just saw some woman get brutally attacked and wanted to help her up,” McCoy said.
McCoy stepped in to help a woman she didn’t know. It wasn’t clear what she witnessed until the woman told her she was robbed.
"I always see these stories. So, I'm always very careful and don't set stuff down. Your life can be destroyed in just a few minutes,” McCoy said.
A closer look at the suspect’s car from police shows it’s a green 2002 F-150 with a Tennessee license plate number of 6T11S2.
For McCoy, the robbery has taught her to be more aware.
"I mean if somebody is bold enough to do that in daylight. I mean even carrying a little backpack, somebody might be desperate enough to attack me,” McCoy said.
Police said if this happens to you to let the belongings go and try to remember everything that happened.
