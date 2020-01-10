NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police are looking for a man who robbed the Mapco in the 1900 block of 8th Ave. South Thursday night.
Police say the gunman walked into the store at 9:15 p.m. and showed a handgun in his waistband to both clerks. The man then took packages of Newport cigarettes from a display case and then fled on foot.
The suspect has a beard, stands 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He was wearing a white hat, black pants, sunglasses and a gray jacket with “Old Navy” written on the front.
Anyone who recognizes the man should call Crime Stoppers. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
