NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Police are looking for a shooter that sent one person to the hospital overnight on Wednesday in South Nashville.
Officers tell us they responded to a shooting near the Mapco Gas Station on Murfreesboro Pike around 1:15 a.m.
One person was found shot in the abdomen nearby at Wash Tub Coin Laundry. The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a Pontiac Monte Carlo.
The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation is ongoing.
This story is still developing. Stay with news4 on-air and online for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.