NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police are looking for a black or dark blue Nissan Altima used as a getaway car in four armed robberies Tuesday night.
Police say the robberies happened at an apartment complex. The car is believed to have white or gray tape holding the taillight to the driver’s side rear bumper.
Two men fled in the Altima after robbing people at Dominion Apartments on Linbar Drive at around 5:14 p.m. The men then committed other robberies at Harding Apartments on Humber Drive, Willow Grove Apartments on Plus Park Blvd and Woodbridge Apartments on Bridgeway Drive. All four robberies happened within an hour.
Anyone with information on the car or the robbers is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.
