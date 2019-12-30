NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police are trying to find a man who robbed two separate gas stations early Sunday morning.
Police say the man went to the Thornton’s convenience market on Lebanon Pike at 3:35 a.m. Sunday and waited too late to pull his bandana mask up over his face, resulting in his face video captured on surveillance cameras as he walked up to the front door.
After his robbery demands were rejected by the clerk, police believe the man then went to the Mapco on S. Gallatin Pike at 4:30 a.m. This time, the man wore a hat, showed a gun and demanded money and cigarettes. The clerk complied and the man then left the store.
Anyone who recognizes the robber to asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.
