NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for the person responsible for hitting and killing a pedestrian on Murfreesboro Pike early Wednesday morning.
Metro Police told News4 a driver called police after they hit a body in the road on the 800 block of Murfreesboro Pike near the Regions Bank.
After speaking with police, officers informed the driver the man was likely hit and killed earlier.
Officers are now searching for the first driver.
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
Follow News4 for updates.
