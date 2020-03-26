NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Metro Nashville Police are looking for two men who stole from an East Nashville restaurant early Wednesday morning.
Police say the men entered Lyra restaurant, located in the 900 block of W. Eastland Ave., at around 1 a.m. after breaking the front glass with a rock. The burglars stole several bottles of liquor and fled the scene in a stolen 1990 Buick Century. Police recovered the Buick Wednesday on Middleton Street.
One of the suspects is a bald man who is about 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds. He was wearing jeans and a striped shirt.
Anyone who recognizes the men from the surveillance photos should call Crime Stoppers or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
