NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for a suspect who robbed the Dollar General on the 700 block of Old Hickory Blvd. in West Nashville overnight.
According to investigators, the suspect approached employees in front of the store, pointed a gun at them and ordered them inside. The suspect demanded cash from the register and then fled towards Traemoor Village Apartments.
The suspect has been identified as a black male, 6 feet 1 inches tall, wearing a gray windbreaker with black stripes, jeans, shoe covers, black mask, and was armed with a hand gun.
Nobody was injured in the robbery.
