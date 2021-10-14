Metro Police searching for bank robbery suspect

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Police are searching for the man responsible for a bank robbery on Thursday afternoon.
The robbery took place at the First South Financial bank on 51st Ave N. According to police, the unidentified man "demanded money and indicated he had a weapon."
Police said the suspect went behind the counter because he told the "teller wouldn’t work fast enough."
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 615-742-7463.
This man robbed the First South Financial bank on 51st Ave N. this afternoon. He demanded money & indicated he had a weapon. He went behind the counter when the teller wouldn’t work fast enough. He fled westbound on Tennessee Ave. Know him? Call 615-742-7463 pic.twitter.com/dUeQaJmsif— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 14, 2021
